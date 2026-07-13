Northbound Typhoon Bavi triggers torrential rain in NE. China, prompting class and work suspensions in Liaoning and Jilin

Shenyang, the capital of Northeast China's Liaoning Province, experiences heavy rainfall as Typhoon Bavi moved northward and affect the city on July 13, 2026. Photo: VCG

Typhoon Bavi is expected to move north, bringing prolonged heavy rainfall to northeast China through Monday and Tuesday, with parts of Northeast China's Liaoning and Jilin provinces to receive extremely heavy rain, prompting widespread class suspensions, business closures and work suspension, CCTV News reported on Monday.China's National Meteorological Center (NMC) on Monday maintained a blue alert for the typhoon, forecasting that Bavi will continue moving northeast at 10-15 kilometers per hour while gradually weakening. From 2 pm Monday to 2 pm Tuesday, winds of Force 6 to 8 on the Beaufort scale are expected across most of the Yellow Sea and East China Sea, waters near the Diaoyu Dao, and coastal areas of the Shandong Peninsula and Liaoning, with gusts reaching Force 9 to 10 in some coastal and offshore areas.Shenyang, the capital of Liaoning Province, on Monday upgraded its flood emergency response to the highest Level I and issued a red flood warning. Government agencies, businesses and public institutions, except those providing essential services, were instructed to work from home. Primary and secondary schools, kindergartens and after-school training institutions suspended classes, while construction sites halted operations and tourist attractions, outdoor events and markets were closed.Similar measures were adopted in several other Liaoning cities, including Fushun, Jinzhou, Tieling and Panjin, where schools, businesses and construction sites were suspended. Liaoyang also announced school closures for Monday and Tuesday.Local provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters said on Sunday that multiple rivers had seen significant water level rises, with flooding affecting four townships and 4,337 residents. As of 6 am Monday, 171,412 people had been relocated across the province as authorities responded to the latest round of heavy rainfall, per Liaoning Daily.In neighboring Jilin Province, authorities advised schools in affected areas to delay opening or dismissal times if necessary and suspended outdoor work and activities. Dongliao county opened 14 temporary shelters and evacuated residents from areas at risk of flash floods and geological disasters, while Meihekou suspended in-person classes at all primary and secondary schools, kindergartens, vocational schools and off-campus training institutions.As of Sunday, a total of 14,119 people had been evacuated in Jilin due to heavy rainfall. Earlier, the provincial flood control authorities had upgraded Jilin's emergency response for flood and typhoon prevention to Level III, per local report.The NMC also renewed an orange alert for rainstorms, warning that other provinces and regions including Shandong, Jiangsu, Anhui, Gansu, Hainan and Taiwan could see exceptionally heavy rainfall, with severe convective weather, including thunderstorms and strong winds, expected in some areas.Separately, China's cyber police authorities announced on Monday that they had investigated and penalized individuals for fabricating and spreading flood-related rumors online during the flood season, including some netizens using special effects to fabricate videos of flash floods sweeping through rural areas, while others repurposed footage from previous flood seasons and falsely claimed it showed flooding outside their own homes. Authorities released 25 typical cases that had been handled, which resulting in four criminal detentions and 23 administrative penalties, with the related online accounts also banned, according to a Wechat account affiliated with China's Ministry of Public Security's cyber police department.Global Times