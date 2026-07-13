China’s port state control inspections on Panama-flagged vessels fully consistent with international conventions: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Commenting on reports claiming representatives of the US and Panama condemned China's punishing measures against Panamanian-flagged vessels out of political reasons and called on the IMO to strengthen its framework for protection to prevent politicization of maritime trade at the 137th session of the IMO Council, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated on Monday that to ensure safety and order of maritime traffic, China lawfully and responsibly conducts port state control inspections as required by international regulations on visiting vessels. This is fully consistent with international conventions.According to statistics of the competent Chinese authorities, since the beginning of this year, Panamanian-flagged vessels have registered multiple casualties meeting or exceeding the statutory accident classification threshold in Chinese waters, more frequently than vessels of any other flag state, Lin said.Panamanian-flagged vessels made up less than 20 percent of all foreign vessels calling at Chinese ports since January, but have caused around 50 percent of the accidents and consequent deaths and missing persons, he said.Port state control inspections, as an important measure to ensure maritime safety and prevent marine pollution, are port states' principal regulatory instrument for the safety supervision of foreign-flagged vessels, Lin said.Since the start of 2026, Panama-flagged ships have been involved in several consecutive collisions between merchant or fishing vessels in Chinese waters, resulting in a number of people killed and missing. Out of a sense of responsibility for maritime safety, including the safety of vessels and especially personnel, China has conducted port state control inspections on incoming vessels in accordance with Chinese laws and international conventions, which do not target any specific country or flag and are fully legitimate, Xie Feng, Chinese Ambassador to the US, said at the Dialogue with Permanent Observers of the Organization of American States (OAS) held in Panama on June 23, according to a post published on the website of the Chinese embassy in the US.Global Times