China summons European diplomats to lodge solemn representations over statements supporting illegal ‘South China Sea arbitration award’: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Several European countries have recently joined the US and the Philippines in issuing the so-called joint statement on the 10th anniversary of the "South China Sea arbitration award," while the EU also released a related statement. The statements distorted the facts and maliciously smeared China, and China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes them, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.Officials from the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of European Affairs have separately summoned representatives of the relevant countries' embassies in China and the EU Delegation to China to lodge solemn representations, Lin said.Lin made the remarks when asked to comment on the fact that on July 12, several European countries, including Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania, joined the US, the Philippines and other countries in issuing a joint statement purportedly "commemorating the 10th anniversary of the South China Sea arbitration award." The European Union also issued a related statement.China's sovereignty over the islands in the South China Sea and its related rights and interests in the region were established over the course of a long history and are supported by ample historical and legal evidence, Lin said.Lin said that China's position on the so-called South China Sea arbitration case has been clear, consistent and firm. The so-called arbitral tribunal was temporarily assembled for political purposes and lacked both authority and impartiality. The arbitration violated fundamental principles of international law and was merely a political stunt orchestrated by a handful of Western countries, including the US, for the purpose of containing and suppressing China.China neither accepts nor recognizes the so-called ruling and opposes any claims or actions based on it, Lin said.It must be pointed out that some European countries are openly applying double standards on issues concerning international law. This will only further undermine their international credibility and will do nothing to enhance mutual trust between China and Europe, Lin said.Europe is not a party to the South China Sea issue and is in no position to make irresponsible remarks about China's legitimate territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea. "We urge the European side to exercise caution in its words and actions and stop endorsing and lending support to the illegal 'award,' so as to avoid harming China-Europe relations and cooperation," Lin said.Global Times