China lodges strong protests with heads of diplomatic missions of certain countries, EU delegation over statements supporting illegal ‘South China Sea arbitration award’

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

The joint statement ten years after the "South China Sea arbitration award" issued by the US and the Philippines together with several European countries, plus the EU statement, are a distortion of facts and act of vilification against China. We deplore and reject them, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.The head of the Department of European Affairs of China's Foreign Ministry has lodged strong protests respectively with the heads of the diplomatic missions of the countries concerned and the EU delegation to China, Lin said.Lin made the remarks when asked to comment on the fact on July 12, several European countries including Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania joined the US and the Philippines in issuing a statement ten years after the "South China Sea arbitration award". The EU also released a statement in that regard.China's sovereignty over Nanhai Zhudao and relevant rights and interests in the South China Sea were established in the long course of history, and are solidly grounded in the law, Lin said.Lin added that China's position on the "South China Sea arbitration" is clear, consistent and firm. To begin with, the "tribunal", an ad hoc body patched up to serve a political agenda, has no authority or impartiality to speak of. The "arbitration" violates fundamental principles of international law. It is nothing but a stunt pulled by a handful of Western countries for the political purpose of containing China.China neither accepts nor recognizes the "award," and opposes and will never accept any claim or action arising from it, Lin said.Certain European countries need to be reminded that blatantly applying double standards on issues concerning international law will only further erode their own credibility on the international stage, and does not help deepen mutual trust between China and Europe, Lin said.Europe is not a party in the South China Sea and is in no position to pass judgment on China's legitimate territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea. We urge the EU side to act prudently, stop endorsing the illegal "award," and not to affect the China-EU ties and cooperation, Lin concluded.Global Times