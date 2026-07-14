‘SCS Arbitration Award’ in essence a political farce disguised as a legal proceeding: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at the press conference on March 24, 2026

When asked to introduce the details of Chinese representatives once again refuting the fallacies surrounding the so-called "South China Sea Arbitration Award" during the Roundtable Dialogue on South China Sea Security held in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that China's decision not to accept or participate in the arbitration, and not to accept or recognize the arbitral award, is a concrete action to uphold the international rule of law and the international maritime order.As Chinese representatives stated at the roundtable dialogue, the so-called "SCS Arbitration Award" was, in essence, a political farce disguised as a legal proceeding. Ten years ago, the so-called "arbitral tribunal in the South China Sea Arbitration" exceeded its jurisdiction and rendered an illegal and invalid award in disregard of the law. Over the past decade, a growing number of informed observers have come to recognize the true nature of the so-called "South China Sea Arbitration", while the practices of many countries and the handling of relevant cases by international judicial bodies have differed from the approach taken in the award, Lin said.Lin added that the illegal arbitral award in the so-called "SCS Arbitration Award" cannot change the historical fact that China has sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the South China Sea islands and their adjacent waters. Nor can it shake China's resolve and determination to safeguard its sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, or affect China's policy and position of resolving relevant disputes through negotiations and consultations with the countries directly concerned. China will continue to work with regional countries to safeguard peace and security in the South China Sea and promote the region's prosperity and development.Global Times