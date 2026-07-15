China firmly supports Cuba in opposing foreign interference: Chinese FM on US escalation of sanctions

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

The US has imposed a comprehensive blockade and illegal sanctions on Cuba for more than 60 years, inflicting grave suffering on the Cuban people. Recently, the US has escalated its measures, dealing a severe blow to Cuba's basic livelihood and triggering close attention from the international community, Chinese FM spokesperson Lin Jian said in response to the US' new sanctions that run counter to consensus of international community.The US side should heed the just call of the international community, immediately lift its blockade, coercion and pressure against Cuba, and stop violating the Cuban people's right to subsistence and right to development. China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding national sovereignty and opposing foreign interference. We stand ready to work with the international community to uphold international fairness and justice, Lin said.Global Times