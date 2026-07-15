Decoupling or chain-severing will only make all sides pay a higher price: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Deliberately pursuing "decoupling or chain-severing," building protectionist barriers, and forcibly restructuring industrial and supply chains will not only incur huge economic costs, but also run counter to market rules and corporate choices, said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian on Wednesday.Lin made the remarks when commenting on a recent analysis cited by the Financial Times, which shows that reducing economic reliance on China would cost US and European economies $23.6 trillion. In the end, all parties will only pay a higher price and gain less, he warned.Lin said today's global industrial and supply chains are deeply interconnected and complementary, and have long formed a community of shared interests in which all prosper together or suffer together.China will continue to firmly expand high-level opening-up, give full play to its advantages of a super-large market and a complete industrial system, and continue to provide the world with high-quality products and cooperation opportunities in a stable manner, Lin said.Lin noted that true security comes from cooperation, not isolation, and safeguarding the security, stability, and smooth functioning of global industrial and supply chains is a common responsibility of all countries.China is also willing to work with all countries to reject bloc confrontation, promote the global industrial and supply chains to truly become chains of win-win cooperation, and inject stable momentum into the world's common development, he added.Global Times