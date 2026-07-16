China and Russia to expand cooperation, inject greater stability and confidence into development, FM says on treaty anniversary

Photo: China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

"Guided by the strategic vision of the two heads of state, China and Russia will continue to uphold the purposes and principles enshrined in the treaty, expand mutually beneficial cooperation across all sectors, deliver greater well-being to peoples of both countries, and inject greater stability and confidence into global development," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press briefing on Thursday, in response to media inquiries regarding the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation which signed by the two sides 25 years ago.Lin noted that in May this year, the heads of state held a successful meeting in Beijing. The two leaders reached consensus on extending the treaty, jointly steering China-Russia relations into a new phase featuring greater achievements and faster growth.Global Times