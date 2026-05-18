China, Russia to further deepen ties to inject more stability, positive energy into world: Chinese FM briefs on Putin’s upcoming state visit to China

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

When asked about the relevant arrangements for Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming state visit to China, China's expectation, as well as China's view on current China-Russia relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that this will mark President Putin's 25th visit to China. During the visit, the two heads of state will exchange views on bilateral ties, cooperation across various fields, as well as international and regional issues of common concern.Under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Putin in recent years, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has enjoyed healthy, stable and in-depth development, and the two countries have expanded cooperation across all fields, delivering tangible benefits to the two countries and their peoples, while making important contributions to upholding global strategic stability and international fairness and justice, Guo said.Guo noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, and the launch of the China-Russia Years of Education. Taking these opportunities, both sides will further deepen and elevate bilateral ties to inject more stability and positive energy into the world."Regarding details of this visit, we will release updates on this visit in a timely manner. Please stay tuned," Guo said.Global Times