Chinese culture combines rich heritage, profound traditions, and continuous innovation: Counselor

Welcome to "Diplomats Recommend" - a series in which foreign diplomats in China set aside formal discussions on hardcore topics and share lighter stories on diplomatic relations and exchanges through their recommendations, including on books and films, travel destinations, and culinary choices.In this installment, Ajaree Wongwan, counselor of the Royal Thai Embassy in China, shared her take from Chinese film Dear You and her booklist.

Ajaree Wongwan, counselor of the Royal Thai Embassy in China Photo: Courtesy of the Royal Thai Embassy in China

The mutual learning between Chinese and Thai cultures has a long history and deep roots. It boasts the unique advantages of geographical proximity, shared cultural ties, and close bonds between the two peoples, serving as a model for cross-border cultural exchanges in Southeast Asia, according to Counselor Wongwan.Talking about her understanding of Chinese culture in personal experience, Wongwan said that Chinese culture is a combination of a rich heritage, profound traditions, and continuous innovation. With thousands of years of history, Chinese civilization remains vibrant and relevant in modern society."Having the opportunity to live and work in Beijing has allowed me to appreciate not only China's rich history but also the values that continue to shape its people and society today," Wongwan told the Global Times.The Councilor has attended a screening for Beijing-based diplomats of the hit film Dear You. The film tells the story from the perspective of Xiaowei, a young man who travels to Thailand to find his long-lost grandfather, only to discover a trove of decades-old letters revealing secrets of romance, sacrifice, filial piety, and the enduring bonds of family.Thai Ambassador to China Chatchai Viriyavejakul, who also attended, told the People's Daily that the movie has touched the hearts of many people in Southeast Asia. "It shows the bonds and friendship among people across cultures. This is the basic and value of this movie that I think people would love to see. We resonate with the storyline of this movie," said Ambassador Viriyavejakul.Counselor Wongwan finds the film deeply moving, especially in its portrayal of overseas Chinese who went to Thailand to build a new life.The love carried across the sea through letters, together with the mutual support, kindness, and enduring friendship between Thai people of Chinese descent and their families and loved ones in China, was portrayed with great warmth and sensitivity, she said."This film gave me a deeper understanding of Chinese culture. It showed me how much Chinese people value family, respect parents and elders, and maintain close relationships even when separated by long distances. I believe these shared values continue to strengthen the friendship between the people of Thailand and China," Wongwan said.Dear You is set to premiere in cinemas across Thailand on August 6, according to media reports. Ambassador Viriyavejakul had said, "we highly appreciate that there are Thai elements in the movie. People in Thailand already know this movie, they are waiting to go to the theater."Thailand received 14.51million foreign tourists from January 1 to June 7 this year. China led the list with more than 2.38 million arrivals, according to Xinhua News Agency, quoting the Thai government spokesperson in mid-June.For Chinese tourists who are planning trips to Thailand, Counselor Wongwan recommended a book titled "Thailand: The Monocle Handbook."It introduces readers to Thailand's diverse landscapes and experiences to offer, from the mountains of Chiang Rai to the beaches of Phuket, while highlighting wellness retreats, local restaurants, national parks, temples, and Thailand's distinctive way of life, she said.Wongwan also recommended reading the works of Ngarmpun Vejjajiva, one of Thailand's most inspiring contemporary authors. As an accomplished translator, Vejjajiva is best known in the Harry Potter universe for translating "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" into Thai.Vejjajiva's debut novel, "The Happiness of Kati," received the Southeast Asian Writers Award, (SEA Write Award), which is presented annually since 1979 to poets and writers of Southeast Asia. The book is considered a modern Thai children's literature classic. It has been translated into multiple languages and was adapted into a 2009 feature film.The book explores how Kati, the main character, navigates the grief of losing her mother, who is diagnosed with a terminal illness, and her own coming-of-age journey.Born with cerebral palsy, Vejjajiva has inspired readers through her optimism, resilience, and love of reading and writing. Her work beautifully reflects themes of family, hope, and finding happiness in everyday life, Wongwan said.Wongwan started her career as a diplomat in 2012 and assumed the current role in China in 2024.