China, Pakistan call for early ceasefire, resumption of talks between US and Iran
By Global Times Published: Jul 17, 2026 03:31 PM
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on July 16, 2026 in Shanghai. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry
China and Pakistan called for an early ceasefire and the resumption of talks between the US and Iran during a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday evening in Shanghai, according to a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views and coordinate positions on the situation in Iran, the statement said.
Both sides expressed concern over the worsening situation and called on all parties concerned to immediately cease hostilities, work to overcome difficulties, remove obstacles, resume contact and dialogue, and ultimately strive to reach a comprehensive peace agreement through negotiations. The international community should continue to provide support and assistance to this process.
Wang stressed that the first-phase memorandum of understanding reached between the US and Iran was hard-won, and it represented not only the outcome of negotiations between the two sides, but also the result of joint efforts by the international community, with Pakistan playing an indispensable role in coordination and mediation.
The core provisions of the memorandum serve the fundamental and long-term interests of the parties concerned and align with the shared expectations of the international community. They should therefore be cherished and carefully safeguarded, Wang pointed out.
Peace is within reach; efforts must not be wasted, nor should the opportunity be lost after being gained, Wang said, adding that all parties should honor their commitments and abide by the provisions of the memorandum.
China will continue to support Pakistan’s mediation efforts and play a constructive role, in its own way, in promoting the easing of tensions, Wang said.
Dar briefed Wang on Pakistan’s recent efforts, thanked China for its understanding and support, and said Pakistan would continue to work actively to promote peace and dialogue despite difficulties, according to the statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.