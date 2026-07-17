China rejects Trump’s ‘election interference’ claim as ‘groundless,’ ‘malicious smear'

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

In response to US President Donald Trump's claim in a speech that China had interfered in US elections, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press conference on July 17 that the allegation was entirely fabricated and a malicious smear that has long been proven groundless.Lin said that China has always upheld the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs and has neither any interest in nor ever interfered in US elections. In contrast, the international community knows full well who habitually interferes in other countries' internal affairs, indiscriminately conducts long-term surveillance of governments, businesses and ordinary citizens around the world, and steals foreign citizens' data on a massive scale."We urge the US side to reflect on its own conduct, stop making baseless accusations against China, refrain from using China as an election issue, and do more to promote China-US relations," Lin said.Global Times