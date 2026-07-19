Lab monkeys top $29,000 amid supply crunch driven by booming drug R&D

A cynomolgus macaque (Macaca fascicularis) Photo: VCG

The price of laboratory monkeys in China has climbed above 200,000 yuan ($29,550) each as demand from the pharmaceutical research sector continues to outpace supply, with breeding companies saying this year's supply has already been fully reserved, according to Chengdu.cn News on Monday.Breeding companies in Guangxi, Guangdong and Sichuan told Chengdu.cn News that all of their cynomolgus monkeys, one of the country's most commonly used laboratory primates, have been reserved by long-term clients, leaving no animals available for new orders this year."We've sold out all of this year's monkeys, and reservations for next year haven't opened yet," a staff member at a breeding company in Guangxi said, adding that the facility only supplies long-term partners, Chengdu.cn News reported.Prices vary depending on age, sex and research purpose, but an adult female cynomolgus monkey now costs more than 200,000 yuan, the staff member said, according to the report.A breeder in Sichuan also said this year's supply has been exhausted. The oldest monkeys currently available at the facility are just over two years old and will not reach the minimum research age of three until next year.Another breeding company in Southwest China said it has had no cynomolgus monkeys available for nearly a year because of their long breeding cycle. Several breeders in Guangxi and Guangdong also said they only supply fixed institutional clients and are not accepting outside orders.Laboratory monkeys reproduce slowly, typically giving birth to a single offspring at a time. Animals bred for research must undergo pathogen screening and be at least three years old before they can be used in experiments.Cynomolgus monkeys are widely used in drug development because they are generally smaller than rhesus macaques, requiring lower doses of experimental drugs and reducing research costs.The price of laboratory monkeys has risen steadily since late 2025. According to public procurement records, the unit price of cynomolgus monkeys purchased by Chinese research institutions increased from about 131,000 yuan in March to 178,000 yuan in June, with recent procurement notices indicating prices have climbed to around 190,000 yuan per animal.Industry observers cited by Chengdu.cn News attributed the price surge to a persistent gap between supply and demand, driven by the slow breeding cycle of laboratory monkeys and growing demand from pharmaceutical research.Global Times