Merck Healthcare China's Andre Musto: China's innovation strength speaks for itself

Andre Musto, Managing Director and General Manager, Merck Healthcare China

Andre Musto, Managing Director and General Manager of Merck Healthcare China, recently gave his first wide-ranging interview on China market strategy since assuming the role in February 2026.China's pace of innovation has set the tone. At an April half-marathon in Beijing, a humanoid robot crossed the finish line in 50 minutes and 26 seconds, a course that took the fastest robot more than 2 hours just a year earlier."The speed and breadth of innovation in China has surpassed the imagination of any single industry," Musto said. The numbers reinforce the point: China approved 76 innovative drugs in 2025, a record high, with its research and development (R&D) pipeline accounting for about 30 percent of the global total, ranking second worldwide. "China's innovation strength speaks for itself."Merck is moving in lockstep. Powered by a dual-engine strategy combining in-house R&D and external partnerships, the company has launched three new products in China so far this year, with more products and indications expected soon. "In partnership with our collaborators, 'China Speed' is becoming a blueprint for accelerating innovation," Musto said.Backing this momentum is a structural commitment. In February 2026, Merck elevated the China market as one of its four major global markets. Musto now sits on the global Healthcare Executive Committee, reporting directly to the Healthcare CEO. The streamlined operation of Greater Bay Area markets further unlocks the potential, accelerating patient access across the region."We are committed to being a preferred partner of choice in healthcare," Musto said, invoking the Chinese proverb hǎi nà bǎi chuān — "the sea embraces all rivers." "Merck has been in China for over 90 years. China is not a question that needs re-answering — it is the answer itself."