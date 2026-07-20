Philippine military personnel deliberately provoke CCG law enforcement officers. Photo: courtesy of CCG

On July 20, several foreign media outlets reported a clash between Chinese and Philippine personnel near the lagoon of China's Ren'ai Jiao. The cause of the clash is clear: The illegally "grounded" Philippine vessel No. 57 deployed two rubber boats that day. Ignoring repeated and explicit warnings from the Chinese side, they rapidly approached in a dangerous manner, encircled, and rammed Chinese patrol boats.During the incident, Philippine personnel were the first to maliciously attack Chinese law enforcement officers using tools such as oars and long sticks. This incident was entirely initiated by the malicious provocations of Philippine personnel, exposing the Philippines' adventurism and grave irresponsibility on the South China Sea issue.Based on information disclosed by the China Coast Guard (CCG), it is not difficult to reconstruct the three key facts of the incident: First, the Philippine rubber boats initiated the collision; second, the Philippine side used sticks and clubs to attack first; and third, the Chinese side exercised the utmost rational restraint, taking warning measures such as issuing verbal warnings and maneuvering to avoid contact in accordance with laws and regulations, thereby effectively stopping the provocation and preventing the situation from escalating further.Ren'ai Jiao is an integral part of China's Nansha Islands, and that dilapidated Philippine vessel, which was illegally "grounded" there, should never have been there in the first place. The Philippine warship has been illegally "grounded" there for many years, repeatedly violating its commitments, persistently provoking incidents, and constantly stirring up friction in the South China Sea, in a reckless attempt to erode China's maritime rights and interests through provocation designed to provoke a confrontation.Manila is deliberately creating the impression of a "small versus big" confrontation at sea, using it as a pretext to spread false narratives of China "bullying the weak" and "intimidating its neighbors." China has consistently exercised the utmost restraint, but that does not mean we will tolerate such provocations without limits.Manila must have a clear understanding of this: Every provocation it makes in the South China Sea will come at a cost and will be met with China's firm countermeasures. If it continues down the wrong path, it will only pay an even higher price. China's resolve to safeguard its rights and interests remains unwavering and the CCG will continue to strengthen its law enforcement operations. The Chinese nation cannot be intimidated or overwhelmed, neither fears evil forces, nor believes in fallacy. We will never sit idly by while its national interests are undermined, and no one should expect China to swallow the bitter fruit of harm to its own interests.China is committed to safeguarding peace and stability in the South China Sea. We urge external forces to stop stirring up trouble over the South China Sea issue and to respect China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea. We also urge the Philippines to return to reason, cease its illegal actions, and seek a proper solution through bilateral dialogue. This serves the common interests of both the Chinese and Philippine peoples and is conducive to lasting peace and stability in the South China Sea.