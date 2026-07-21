Zara in hot water after wide-legged pants caused tripping concerns, triggering Chinese netizens’ discussions over safety, fashion orientation

A pair of wide-legged pants reportedly caused women consumers to trip while wearing them Photo from social media

A pair of wide-legged pants from fashion brand Zara has recently become an internet sensation after women consumers tripped while wearing them, and discussion over this "death pants," as labeled online, has also been trending on Chinese social media as netizens question whether the style's aesthetic appeal outweighs its everyday inconvenience.The Zara pants at the center of a new internet phenomenon are called "flowy wide leg pants," which cost $45.90, are made of polyester, and boast an elastic waistband and front pockets, according to CBC News.Some people claimed that the pants cause them to trip and get injured, with some people saying they even ended up in hospital. Most posted photos of scrapes on their knees or hands, per CNN.The pants soon became known online as "lethal trousers" and "Zara death pants," according to The Washington Post.The issue is that the floor-skimming, extra wide fabric seems to wrap around people's feet when they're walking, according to the UK's Fashion Times. But some fashion experts have noted that, regardless of brand, any pants designed with loose fabric around the feet will be hazardous. And not just for tripping, but also for getting caught on bicycle chains, machinery and escalators, CBC reported.The conversation has also made its way to Chinese social media, where the hashtag "Zara wide-leg pants pose safety risks" has racked up 110 million views on China's social media platform Weibo as users debate whether the trendy style is worth the hassle.Zara's customer service on Chinese shopping platform Taobao told the Global Times that it was unable to provide any information about the product, even though the reporter found that similar pants were still listed for sale on the platform.Yet this style of pant is a hot commodity, and Zara is far from the only company selling them. Vogue recently declared wide-leg trousers "one of those rare wardrobe staples that truly work for almost everyone, in almost every setting," adding that they're "roomy and forgiving yet still polished and sleek," per CBC.Chinese netizens questioned why trousers with extra-long hems have become so popular, arguing that they get dirty easily and increase the risk of tripping. Some cited scenarios in which the long hems could get caught in escalators or bicycle wheels.Others also challenged the fast fashion mechanism, wondering whether a design that is so impractical is aesthetically appealing at all. One netizen argued that the controversy exposed a common fast-fashion pitfall as brands prioritize eye-catching designs and rapid product launches over wearability.Global Times