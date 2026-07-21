China supports intl community in helping Pacific Island countries achieve sustainable development: FM spokesperson on reported Solomon Islands-US water patrol deal

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

China supports the international community in helping Pacific Island countries achieve sustainable development. At the same time, all countries should prioritize the independent development of Pacific Island countries, keep relevant cooperation open and inclusive, and refrain from targeting any third party when developing relations with them, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press conference on Tuesday.The spokesperson made the remarks when asked to comment on reports that the Prime Minister of Solomon Islands Matthew Wale reportedly said during a visit to Washington that the Solomon Islands will sign a deal for the US Coast Guard to patrol in its waters with local police aboard, given that the Solomon Islands is one of China's closest security cooperation partners in the South Pacific region.Lin said that China and Solomon Islands are comprehensive strategic partners featuring mutual respect and common development for a new era. China is ready to work with the new Solomon Islands government to expand practical cooperation in various fields for the greater benefit of the two peoples.Global Times