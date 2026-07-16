'Tribute system' to describe China's foreign policy a false proposition through which Western countries project their hegemonic logic: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

The so-called "tribute system" narrative is merely a false proposition through which some Western countries project their own hegemonic logic onto China's diplomacy, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday in response to a question about some Western media outlets and scholars have recently introduced the so-called concept of a "tribute system" when commenting on China's foreign policy.Such narrative ignores the historical foundation of Chinese civilization, which values "harmony in diversity," misinterprets the core principle of equality in contemporary Chinese diplomacy, and runs counter to the basic norms governing international relations, Lin said, noting that it also does not reflect the reality of China's exchanges and cooperation with Asian countries and the wider world.Some Western media and scholars claimed that Asia is in the early stages of shifting toward a tribute type order, with China using its economic and technological power to reshape expectations and achieve "fighting without fighting."Some observers believe such arguments are distorted conclusions derived from traditional Western geopolitical thinking and represent another new label used to promote the so-called "China threat" theory.China has never subscribed to the notion that a strong country must seek hegemony, what we pursue is not hegemony through intimidating other countries, but the wisdom of working together in harmony and the vision of a shared future for humanity, the spokesperson said.Lin also stressed that all countries, regardless of size, are equal, and that the right way for nations to interact is to achieve mutual success rather than one-sided dependence.China's diplomacy has always been guided by mutual respect, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation. We practice true multilateralism and are committed to building a community with a shared future for humanity, Lin said.He added that China has consistently followed the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness in its neighborhood diplomacy, while promoting shared development and a common future. China will continue to serve as an anchor of stability for regional security and an engine for development and prosperity.China will work with all parties to inject greater certainty into peace, stability, development and prosperity in Asia and around the world, the spokesperson said.