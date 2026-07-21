Exclusive: Image obtained by Global Times shows Philippine personnel’s malicious assault injuring Chinese law enforcement officer

One Chinese law enforcement officer was injured during the malicious assault launched by the Philippine side in the waters near China's Ren'ai Jiao on July 20, 2026. Photo: CCG

During the latest incident in which Philippine illegally "grounded" vessel No.57 deployed two rubber boats that approached a small China Coast Guard patrol boat in a dangerous manner in the waters near China's Ren'ai Jiao on Monday, an image obtained by the Global Times on Tuesday shows that one Chinese law enforcement officer was injured during the malicious assault launched by the Philippine side.At around 9 am on Monday, while a small China Coast Guard (CCG) patrol boat was conducting a routine patrol in the waters near China's Ren'ai Jiao, Philippine illegally "grounded" vessel No.57 deployed two rubber boats. Ignoring repeated and explicit warnings from the Chinese side, the two boats rapidly approached the Chinese patrol vessel in a dangerous manner, surrounded it, and deliberately rammed it.During the incident, Philippine personnel were the first to use paddles, long poles, and other implements to maliciously attack Chinese law enforcement officers. In response, the Chinese side, in accordance with the law and relevant regulations, adopted measures including verbal warnings, tactical maneuvering, and proportionate countermeasures to stabilize the situation on the scene, exercising the maximum degree of restraint and professionalism.In a statement released on Monday, the CCG demanded that the Philippines immediately cease its infringing and provocative actions as well as its dissemination of false narratives. The statement added that the CCG will continue to carry out rights protection and law enforcement operations, in accordance with the law, in the Nansha Qundao, including the waters surrounding Ren'ai Jiao, and will resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.