China approves market access to imported jackfruit from Laos, deepening agricultural cooperation

An international freight train bound for Lao capital Vientiane prepares to depart from Yanhe Station of China-Laos Railway in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 23, 2025. The China-Laos Railway launched two-way operations of the international freight train service between Yuxi and Vientiane on Saturday. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

China has approved imports of fresh jackfruit from Laos that meet phytosanitary requirements, creating a new channel for agricultural trade between the two neighboring countries, according to an announcement released by the General Administration of Customs (GAC) of China on Monday.The market opening, based on phytosanitary arrangements reached between the GAC and Laos' Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, took effect immediately and applies to fresh jackfruit grown and processed in Laos, the GAC said.Analysts said the approval represents another concrete step in expanding agricultural trade between China and Laos, as closer bilateral cooperation and improved cross-border connectivity create more opportunities for high-quality agricultural products from Laos to enter the Chinese market.The announcement sets out detailed requirements covering orchard and packing-facility management, packaging procedures, pre-export inspection and quarantine, and phytosanitary certification.Under the requirements, orchards and packing facilities supplying jackfruit to China must be reviewed by the Lao authorities and approved and registered by the Chinese side.Orchards producing jackfruit for export to China must establish comprehensive quality-management and traceability systems under the supervision of the Lao authorities, follow Good Agricultural Practices and maintain proper orchard hygiene, according to the announcement.It said that during the first two years after the relevant protocol takes effect, the Lao authorities must inspect samples equivalent to 2 percent of each shipment of jackfruit bound for China. If a shipment contains fewer than 100 fruit, all of them must be inspected.The move was announced as China-Laos economic and trade cooperation continues to deepen. China is currently Laos' largest source of investment and its second largest trading partner, according to Chinese custom data.Bilateral trade reached $9.82 billion in 2025, up 19.3 percent year-on-year. China's imports from Laos rose 20.7 percent to $5.5 billion during the year.Improved transport connectivity, particularly the operation of the China-Laos Railway, has provided a faster logistics route for fresh agricultural products moving between Laos and the Chinese market.The value of imports and exports transported via the railway reached 6.81 billion yuan ($950 million) in the first quarter of 2026, up 62.7 percent year-on-year and setting a record for the same period, according to data from Mengla Customs under Kunming Customs.Imports of fresh and dried fruit through the railway doubled to 500 million yuan during the period, official data showed.The market opening also aligns with the direction set out by China and Laos in a joint statement issued in June . The two sides agreed to deepen cooperation under the Belt and Road customs food-safety cooperation mechanism and expand agricultural and food trade while ensuring safety.The statement called for stronger cooperation on animal and plant quarantine, joint prevention and control of cross-border animal and plant diseases, and faster quarantine approval for high-quality agricultural and food products.Analysts said broader market access, together with clearer quality-control and traceability standards, could help Laos translate its agricultural resources into more stable export opportunities, while giving Chinese consumers access to a wider range of tropical fruit.Global Times