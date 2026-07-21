Exclusive: Video footage shows China overseeing humanitarian transfer of injured Philippine personnel at Ren’ai Jiao





Screenshot from video obtained by the Global Times on July 21, 2026 shows the transfer of injured Philippine personnel near Ren'ai Jiao, which was overseen and assisted by the China Coast Guard. Photo: Courtesy of the China Coast Guard

Footage obtained by the Global Times on Tuesday showed Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessels overseeing and assisting the transfer of injured Philippine personnel from the illegally grounded warship BRP Sierra Madre (LT-57) at Ren'ai Jiao to a Philippine Coast Guard vessel.During the operation, CCG officers reiterated China's sovereignty over Ren'ai Jiao and its surrounding waters, monitored the Philippine vessels throughout and provided navigational guidance to ensure the transfer was completed safely.The operation, according to Jiang Lue, spokesperson for the CCG, was carried out on the morning of Tuesday, out of humanitarian consideration. The Chinese side permitted the Philippine side to transfer the injured personnel through small shuttle boats from BRP Sierra Madre (LT-57), which has been illegally grounded at Ren'ai Jiao, to Philippine Coast Guard vessel 9702, according to a statement the CCG released on Tuesday morning.The CCG inquired and verified the Philippine boats, and monitored the whole process, Jiang said.The video footage obtained by the Global Times showed CCG officers reiterating China's sovereignty over Ren'ai Jiao and its surrounding waters and asking the Philippine side to report the purpose of its operation and its next movements.As Philippine Coast Guard vessel 9702 dispatched a small boat to collect the injured personnel, several CCG vessels and law-enforcement boats remained nearby to supervise the operation throughout.The Global Times learned from sources close to the matter that China's full-process supervision was a necessary measure both to exercise effective control over the waters around Ren'ai Jiao and to ensure a safe transfer.The supervision ensured that the Philippine operation was conducted in accordance with China's requirements. It also provided navigational assistance, as the Philippine boats were not equipped with navigation systems and underwater conditions inside and around the lagoon at Ren'ai Jiao are complex.To prevent the boats from straying off course or encountering other hazards, China dispatched small boats to supervise and guide them, helping the Philippine side complete the transfer safely. The move also reflected China's humanitarian approach.Jiang reiterated in the statement on Tuesday that the CCG will continue to carry out rights-protection and law-enforcement operations in accordance with the law in waters near Ren'ai Jiao to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.