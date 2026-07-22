China to expand imports of advanced tech, key components, high-quality agricultural products: customs official

A cargo ship loaded with foreign trade containers enters a port in Qingdao, East China’s Shandong Province, on July 16, 2026. Photo: VCG

In order to promote more balanced and coordinated growth between imports and exports, China will expand imports of advanced technology and equipment, key components, energy resources, and high-quality agricultural products while broadening their source countries during the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period, Sun Meijun, head of the General Administration of Customs (GAC), said on Wednesday.Sun said the measures will facilitate the export of global quality goods into China, share the opportunities of China’s huge market, and offer Chinese consumers more diverse choices.In the first half of this year, China’s total imports and exports, as well as imports and exports individually, all achieved double-digit growth rates. Imported goods have effectively met the needs of developing new quality productive forces, industrial upgrading, and consumption upgrading in China. Exported products have precisely matched international market demand, with good quality, high cost-effectiveness, and strong competitiveness, Sun said.The official noted that the expansion of domestic demand has driven faster growth of imported goods and services, which was 8.7 percentage points higher than export growth. China is not only “the world’s factory,” but also “the world’s market.” Moreover, through proactive opening-up and expanded imports, China’s commerce authorities have also launched the “Export to China” series of activities.Wang Jun, spokesperson for the GAC, said that from “cherry freedom” to “durian freedom,” more and more global quality goods are “flying into Chinese ordinary households.”This is not only a vivid reflection of China’s continued opening of its market and sharing development opportunities with the world, but also a true portrayal of expanding imports to better meet the people’s needs for a higher quality of life, the official said.Currently, China has become a major trading partner for over 160 countries and regions worldwide. Imported goods now come from a broader range of sources, with more varieties and an improved structure. Milk from Oceania, coffee from Africa, and fresh chilled salmon from Europe are crossing the seas to enter the “shopping carts” of ordinary Chinese homes, according to Wang.Since the beginning of this year, China has granted market access to 264 types of agricultural and food products from 79 additional countries. The sources of imported agricultural and food products now cover more than 150 countries and regions worldwide. We will continue to optimize quarantine and market access procedures for agricultural and food products while ensuring safety, and further broaden diversified import channels, Wang said.As the domestic economy continues to improve and consumption potential is further unleashed, Chinese consumers will enjoy more high-quality goods from around the world. At the same time, countries worldwide will benefit from the greater market dividends through China’s expanded imports, the spokesperson said.Global Times