Nicaragua and China to continue building a relationship that is ever stronger, broader, and more fruitful: envoy

Nicaragua's Ambassador to China, Ramiro José Cruz Flores, gives a keynote speech at a reception in Beijing on July 17, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of the Embassy of the Republic of Nicaragua in China

The Embassy of the Republic of Nicaragua in China staged a reception on July 17 in Beijing to commemorate the 47th anniversary of the Triumph of the Sandinista People's Revolution.Nicaragua's Ambassador to China, Ramiro José Cruz Flores, said in his speech that Nicaragua understands that no national development project can be built in isolation. "The great challenges of our time require strategic partners, sincere cooperation, and a shared vision for the future. In this regard, the People's Republic of China has become one of Nicaragua's most important partners," he said.The ambassador said that the historic friendship between the two peoples has entered an extraordinary new phase following the reestablishment of diplomatic relations in December 2021. China has stood by Nicaragua through concrete acts of solidarity, including donations of COVID-19 vaccines, fertilizers to strengthen agricultural production, social housing, and buses for public transportation.At the same time, Chinese companies are actively participating in strategic projects that are shaping Nicaragua's future, including the construction of the Punta Huete International Airport, the design of the Bluefields Deep-Water Port, the modernization of the Port of Corinto and the development of power generation projects, Cruz said.The diplomat shared his outlook on bilateral relations."Looking to the future, we are firmly convinced that Nicaragua and China will continue building a relationship that is ever stronger, broader, and more fruitful. Nicaragua regards the People's Republic of China as a strategic partner in advancing the development and well-being of our people," Cruz told the audience.Cruz said that the successful experience of cooperation between Nicaragua and China is expected to serve as a reference for other Central American countries.Wang Jialei, director general of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, extended warm congratulations to the occasion.Noting that 2026 marks the fifth anniversary of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between China and Nicaragua, Wang said that the past five years have witnessed the rapid development of bilateral ties, characterized by steadily deepening mutual political trust and fruitful results in the economic, trade and cultural sectors.Wang said that since the reestablishment of diplomatic ties, the two parties - CPC and FSLN (Sandinista National Liberation Front) - have developed institutionalized exchanges, engaging in multi-level cooperation in areas including the sharing of governance and administrative experience."I am confident that the strategic partnership between China and Nicaragua will continue to reach new heights, creating a better future for both peoples," said Wang.