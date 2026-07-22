Chinese FM urges US to properly manage differences, address China's legitimate concerns

Photo: Website of Chinese Foreign Ministry

Pushing back against a series of recent negative US remarks and actions, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday urged the US side to respect China's core interests, uphold the one-China principle, properly manage differences, and address China's legitimate concerns.Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila, the Philippines.Wang said this year marks a pivotal moment for China-US relations, following a historic summit in Beijing where the two heads of state set the course for a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability.This, he said, represents important progress in the two major powers' exploration of peaceful coexistence, serving the fundamental interests of both peoples and meeting the shared expectations of the international community.The task of both sides now is to stay on the track laid out by the two heads of state by overcoming distractions and obstacles to turn their consensus into understanding and concrete action across government and sectors, Wang said.Wang called for joint efforts to promote world peace and security through bilateral strategic stability and provide a strong impetus for international cooperation through constructive interactions between China and the US.The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional hotspot issues.Both sides viewed Wednesday's meeting as practical, positive and constructive. They agreed to give play to the role of political and diplomatic channels, make good preparations for the next stage of China-US high-level exchanges, and advance substantive progress in building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability.