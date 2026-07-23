China conducts fisheries resource survey in waters east of Taiwan island

Fishermen carry out aquaculture activities in Xiapu county, East China’s Fujian Province, on July 4, 2026. Photo: VCG

To gain a comprehensive understanding of fishery resources in China’s jurisdictional waters and support the conservation and sustainable development of marine fishery resources, the Lanhai (Blue Ocean) 201 scientific survey vessel operated by the East China Sea Fisheries Research Institute under the Chinese Academy of Fishery Sciences conducted a fishery resources survey in waters east of China’s Taiwan island from July 17 to 23, China Central Television (CCTV) News reported on Thursday, citing the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.According to a statement released by the ministry, the waters east of Taiwan island are rich in fishery resources and serve as important spawning grounds for major commercial species such as tuna.Using multidisciplinary methods, researchers collected biological samples of fish, cephalopods, crustaceans and other fishery organisms, as well as environmental DNA samples. They also gathered basic data on fisheries acoustics, hydrology, meteorology, and other related factors.The findings are expected to lay a foundation for a systematic understanding of fishery resources in the region and provide scientific support for fisheries conservation, management, and the sustainable development of marine fisheries.The Lanhai 201 survey vessel is owned and operated by the East China Sea Fisheries Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Fishery Sciences, an affiliate of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. According to the institute, it is the largest, most advanced, and most heavily invested fisheries research vessel of its kind under the ministry.Equipped with internationally advanced technologies, the survey vessel is an important component of China’s national fisheries scientific research vessel system and serves as a flagship platform for marine fisheries science and agricultural modernization, according to the institute.Weighing 3,289 tons and measuring 84.5 meters in length, the vessel has a cruising range of 10,000 nautical miles and global navigation capabilities (outside of polar ice regions), according to the institute.Global Times