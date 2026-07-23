China repatriates US fugitive suspected of committing serious violent crimes to US

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At the request of US law enforcement authorities, Chinese police on Thursday repatriated a US national wanted for serious violent crimes to US authorities at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. The fugitive was escorted back to the US by relevant US law enforcement personnel. The repatriation marks another outcome of law enforcement cooperation between China and the US, China Central Television (CCTV) News reported on Thursday.In 2004, the US fugitive was wanted by US law enforcement authorities for allegedly committing serious violent crimes, including sexually assaulting a minor girl and shooting his wife to death. In August 2005, the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) issued a Red Notice for the individual. Subsequently, at the request of the US side, Chinese public security authorities carried out meticulous investigations and eventually apprehended the fugitive.To implement the important consensus reached by heads of state of China and the US, law enforcement agencies of the two countries have recently carried out a series of practical cooperation in areas including counternarcotics, repatriation of illegal immigrants, fugitive pursuit, combating telecom and online fraud, and anti-money laundering.Chinese police will uphold the principles of mutual respect and professionalism and pragmatism, deepen practical cooperation with police forces of other countries, and crack down on all types of transnational crimes in accordance with the law, per CCTV.Global Times