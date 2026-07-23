Customs officers in North China’s Hebei seize 14 ‘problematic maps’ violating one-China principle

Photo: Screenshot from the official WeChat account of China Customs

Customs officers from Caofeidian Customs in North China's Hebei Province, which is under Shijiazhuang Customs, seized 14 "problematic maps" on Tuesday while inspecting the luggage of outbound personnel aboard a vessel for international route, according to the customs authorities on Thursday.The maps were found to have mislabeled China's Taiwan region as a country and incorrectly depicted or omitted China's South China Sea dotted line, among other issues, violating the one-China principle.According to the Regulations of the PRC Measures for Overseeing the Import and Export of Printed Materials and Audio-Visual Materials Through Customs, printed materials and audiovisual products that endanger national unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity are prohibited from entering or exiting the border.The customs authorities have since taken legal measures to detain the seized "problematic maps."Global Times