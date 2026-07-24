China hits back at Japan over Taiwan question and South China Sea issue at ASEAN meeting, urges outsiders to stop stirring tension

Foreign ministers attend the 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), part of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, on July 23, 2026. Photo: VCG

China's delegation strongly rebutted Japan's remarks on the Taiwan question, the South China Sea and the so-called "China threat" narrative during ASEAN-related foreign ministers' meetings held in Manila, stressing that the Taiwan question is an internal Chinese affair and urging external forces to stop provoking tensions in the region.During the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Manila, the Philippines, Japan repeatedly hyped issues including the Taiwan question, the South China Sea and the so-called "China threat." The Chinese delegation firmly rejected and refuted Japan's remarks, according to a press brief held by the Chinese side on Friday.On the Taiwan question, the Chinese side pointed out that Taiwan question is an internal affair of China. China will never allow "Taiwan independence" separatist forces to split Taiwan island from China under any name or in any form. The clearer the international community's opposition to "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and the firmer its commitment to the one-China principle, the better safeguarded peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits will be.Regarding the South China Sea issue, the Chinese delegation noted that as one of the world's busiest, safest and freest waterways, the South China Sea handles about 30 percent of global container shipping, 34 percent of liquefied natural gas shipments and 40 percent of crude oil transportation each year. Around one million civilian aircraft flights also operate over the South China Sea annually, and no vessel or aircraft has ever been disrupted or obstructed.Instead, the Chinese side said, it is certain countries that have sent warships and aircraft thousands of miles to the South China Sea to provoke incidents and seek attention.China is willing to continue resolving relevant disputes properly through friendly bilateral consultations with directly concerned parties, while working with ASEAN countries to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) and strive for the early conclusion of a Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea, so as to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the region.The fewer attempts by external forces to sow discord and stir up tensions, the greater confidence and ability regional countries will have to maintain peace and stability in the region, the Chinese side said.