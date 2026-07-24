China urges restraint and dialogue as Houthis imposes ‘maritime embargo’ on Saudi Arabia: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Commenting on the Houthi group's "maritime embargo" on Saudi-bound vessels and attacks on two Saudi oil tankers, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday that China is closely watching the Red Sea situation. China calls for respect for regional sovereignty and security, and for the protection of international waterways.Lin urged restraint, dialogue, and de-escalation to restore peace in the Gulf region.According to AP, Houthis on Monday announced they are imposing a maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia in retaliation for a blockade on Yemen and a recent attack on Sanaa International Airport.Yahya Saree, a Houthi military spokesperson, said in a video statement that the maritime ban against Saudi Arabia will be effective immediately, describing it as an "equation of 'an eye for an eye,'" read the report.Global Times