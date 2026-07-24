Chinese Vice FM holds talks with US on building constructive bilateral relationship of strategic stability during visit

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at the press conference on March 24, 2026

During Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu's visit to the US, the two sides held in-depth exchanges of views on fully implementing the important common understandings between the two heads of state, and advancing the building a constructive bilateral relationship of strategic stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday, in response to questions regarding Ma's recent visit.Lin said Artificial intelligence (AI) constitutes a major issue of our times facing the entire international community, and China stands ready to work with the US to earnestly deliver on the important common understandings between the two heads of state in the AI sector.Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu visited the US from July 22 to 23, at the invitation of the US side, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.During the visit, Ma held consultations with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, met with Ivan Kanapathy, senior director for Asia at the White House's National Security Council, and US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby, and exchanged views with members of both the US Senate and House of Representatives.According to the statement, the two sides had in-depth exchanges of views on implementing the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state and promoting the development of a constructive strategic stability relationship between China and the US.Global Times