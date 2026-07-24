Attempts to make provocations with help of non‑regional countries only end up being used as a tool: FM on US’ pledges to Marcos

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

When asked to comment on the phone call between US President Donald Trump and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Thursday, during which Trump assured Marcos that he would raise the Philippines' concerns with China during their meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday, "We have taken note of relevant reports. The US is not a party to the South China Sea issue. Facts have shown that attempts to make provocations with the help of non‑regional countries will only end up being used as a tool by others and reaping the bitter fruit of their own making."Global Times