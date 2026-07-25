CHINA / POLITICS
Chinese Foreign Minister had no meetings, talks with Japanese side in Manila
By Global Times Published: Jul 25, 2026 05:44 PM
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Global Times has learned that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had neither meetings nor conversations with the Japanese side during his visit to Manila.

At a regular press briefing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian was asked by Japanese media Kyodo News about whether the Chinese and Japanese foreign ministers had contact and communication in Manila, Lin stated “as I’ve learned, a meeting with the Japanese side in Manila is not on Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s agenda.”

Global Times


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