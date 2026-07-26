Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion in South Sudan completes joint short-range patrol mission

Chinese peacekeepers during a patrol mission Photo: Courtesy of Li Jiahao

Recently, the 12th Chinese Peacekeeping Infantry Battalion to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (Juba), in accordance with the mandate of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan and orders from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command, worked together with UN military observers and civilian personnel to safely and efficiently complete a joint short-range patrol mission from Juba to Terekeka, according to a Chinese Ministry of National Defense release on Sunday.The joint patrol covered a total round-trip distance of more than 170 kilometers and involved significant security risks. Before departure, the mission team conducted multiple rounds of detailed drills and simulations, comprehensively collected and assessed information on the security situation, local social conditions and natural environment along the route, and developed contingency plans for possible emergencies, according to the release.During the patrol, South Sudan was in the rainy season, with persistent high temperatures and high humidity. Roads along the route became soft and muddy, creating difficult conditions for movement. The convoy encountered heavy rainfall while advancing, further increasing the risks and challenges of the mission. The peacekeepers maintained a high level of alertness and tactical formations throughout the operation, coordinated closely with each other and responded calmly to ensure the patrol proceeded without interruption.The outstanding professional capabilities demonstrated by the Chinese peacekeepers earned high recognition from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan and the PLA Southern Theater Command.The battalion commander said the mission mobilized multiple specialized forces, including infantry, medical and equipment repair personnel. It provided a comprehensive test of the troops' capabilities in handling emergencies and providing integrated support, while accumulating valuable experience for the battalion's future high-standard fulfillment of peacekeeping duties.Global Times