CHINA / SOCIETY
Shanghai Jiao Tong University medical school vows thorough probe into clinical case following reports of death of 6-year-old girl after gene-editing trial
By Global Times Published: Jul 26, 2026 06:15 PM
Photo: VCG

Photo: VCG

Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine vowed thorough investigation regarding recent reports circulating online about medical research paper published by Qiu, a researcher at the school, as well as a clinical study conducted at Xinhua Hospital, an affiliated hospital of the school, according to the website of the school.  

According to the academic journal Science and academic integrity watchdog Retraction Watch, a six-year-old girl died after undergoing a gene-editing trial at Xinhua Hospital in Shanghai in March 2025. The case has drawn widespread attention online, CCTV News reported.

The school statement said it attaches great importance to the matter and has established a special working group to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the case.

According to the statement, the school said it has always placed great emphasis on research integrity and research standards, and firmly opposes conducting medical research in violation of research ethics and regulations. It vowed to handle the matter seriously based on the findings of the investigation and thanked all sectors of society for their attention and oversight.

Global Times

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