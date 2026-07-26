US military reportedly pauses strikes on Iran; Iran’s move to legalize Hormuz Strait governance demonstrates resolve to make control of Hormuz a strategic objective: expert

People walk along a sidewalk in downtown Tehran, Iran, on July 22, 2026.

Following 13 consecutive days of strikes, the US military has paused strikes on Iran though explanations for the halt are varied, media reported, while the Iranian side has just held talks with Oman regarding the management of safe shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.US President Donald Trump has set aside, at least for now, plans to sharply escalate the American military assault against Iran, with particular concern that intensifying the war could dangerously drain the Pentagon's already diminished stockpile of Patriot antimissile interceptors and other air defense munitions in the Middle East, The New York Times reported on Saturday local time.Separately, a CBS report on Saturday, citing two regional officials, noted that the US bombing was intentionally paused so as not to disrupt the delicate in-person diplomacy. The report said the Omani-Iranian talks are being tracked closely by the US.On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran and Oman held "fruitful" talks on the management of safe shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, with some progress achieved, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The talks held in Tehran at the deputy foreign ministers' level on Friday and Saturday. "The talks were fruitful and some progress was achieved. The Omani delegation left Tehran Saturday evening, but technical and political consultations between the two sides continue," Baghaei said.With the Strait of Hormuz remaining at the heart of the dispute, State broadcaster of Iran IRIB reported that the Parliament's National Security Committee is reviewing Iran's draft law on the management of the strait, along with the judicial, economic and civil sub-committees, according to Al Jazeera.General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for the Iranian army, said the US has failed to achieve its goals "in the Strait of Hormuz and in weakening Iran," "The situation is chaotic and undesirable for America," he said, according to Iranian state TV, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday.CNN reported that as of Saturday morning in the Middle East, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait appear not to have reported any Iranian attacks during the night. US Central Command also made no announcement of new strikes against Iran on Friday Eastern Time after pummeling the country for 13 consecutive nights.This weekend's apparent pause in military action against Iran may hint at US moves to ease tensions in the Middle East, a former US national security adviser told CNN. She added that Washington could be testing whether Tehran would reciprocate with similar restraint.Ding Long, a professor at the Middle East Studies Institute of Shanghai International Studies University, told the Global Times on Sunday that the pause lays bare the predicament the US finds itself in. Washington has achieved limited tangible progress after more than 10 days of military engagements, but Iran shows no inclination to back down, and it could be seen as having diminishing marginal effects, Ding said.Iran likely seeks to codify, institutionalize and legalize its authority over the Strait of Hormuz through domestic legislation, Ding said, adding that it demonstrates that Iran is resolved to make control and administration of the Strait a strategic objective. By enshrining these rights in law, Iran's governance of the Strait, including potential measures such as transit fees, may represent an irreversible trend.The recurring cycle of clashes, ceasefires and negotiations points to an emerging trend, the expert said, adding the stalemate may well drag on long-term, featuring a persistent pattern of fighting while negotiating, Ding continued.