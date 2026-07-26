China’s first multi-functional long-endurance drone completes maiden flight

China's first multi-functional long-endurance drone, TP200, completes its maiden flight in Yantai, East China's Shandong Province on July 26, 2026. Photo: Screenshot from China Media Group

China's first multi-functional long-endurance drone, TP200, completed its maiden flight in Yantai, East China's Shandong Province on Sunday, China Media Group (CMG) reported.The TP200, independently developed by Yitong UVA System Co, maintained stable and controllable attitude during the test flight, with climb altitude, cruising speed, and other performance metrics all meeting design targets, according to the report.Designed specifically for long-endurance high-altitude operations, the TP200 boasts a maximum endurance of over 24 hours when fully loaded with sufficient power. Unlike traditional drones with single functions, the TP200 features a modular, multi-configuration design that allows flexible adaptation to various mission payloads.It can quickly switch operational modes according to different tasks, effectively solving industry-wide issues such as low equipment reuse rates, poor versatility, and high procurement and maintenance costs.This advancement is expected to drive large unmanned aerial vehicles from specialized applications toward large-scale adoption in government procurement and civilian markets, said the CMG.The TP200's application scenarios include long-range maritime patrol, offshore search and rescue, routine coastline monitoring, weather modification, meteorological observation, disaster relief and rain enhancement operations. In emergency response, it can deliver disaster relief supplies precisely to remote mountainous areas and islands. It can also be used in forest and grassland fire prevention patrols, territorial mapping, ecological monitoring, and other scenarios.Global Times