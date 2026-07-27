Chinese Embassy in PNG urges caution in sea and water-related activities after boat accident near Lihir Island kills four Chinese

The safety reminder from the Chinese Embassy in Papua New Guinea. Photo: Screenshot from the Embassy's official WeChat account

The Chinese Embassy in Papua New Guinea has urged Chinese nationals and institutions in Papua New Guinea to exercise caution in sea and water-related activities after a small boat recently capsized near Lihir Island in New Ireland Province, killing several people, including four Chinese citizens, according to the Embassy's official WeChat account on Monday.The embassy said local waters are affected by complex currents and wind systems, while stronger winds and waves linked to El Niño have contributed to frequent maritime accidents and have caused multiple incidents where people were drowned or gone missing.The embassy advises people to avoid unnecessary sea trips, closely monitor weather and marine forecasts, follow maritime safety rules, use vessels that meet safety standards and carry adequate emergency equipment, and contact local police and the embassy immediately in an emergency.Global Times