Why can the SCO unite while certain countries divide the world?

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the SCO Member States in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, has drawn widespread international attention, recently, and the 2026 SCO Media and Think Tank Summit is now underway in Bishkek.Amid profound global transformations, protracted geopolitical conflicts, and the growing challenges of unilateralism and protectionism, the SCO's commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation underscore the enduring relevance of the Shanghai Spirit.The SCO has adhered to the Shanghai Spirit - a set of principles centered on mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations and the pursuit of common development. This philosophy transcends zero-sum games and bloc confrontations; it advocates dialogue over conflict, cooperation over confrontation and win-win cooperation over zero-sum games.In recent years, the SCO has continued to yield tangible results in its cooperation. In the economic and trade sector, member states have continuously deepened connectivity and strengthened cooperation in cross-border logistics, e-commerce, and industrial and supply chains, thereby injecting new momentum into regional economic development. In the energy sector, all parties have enhanced cooperation in oil and gas, electricity, and new energy, promoting the coordinated development of energy security and green transition. Cooperation in emerging fields such as the digital economy, AI, and scientific and technological innovation has continued to expand, fostering new growth drivers for member states. Efforts in agriculture, poverty alleviation, public health, education and people-to-people exchanges have been continuously deepened, not only enhancing the well-being of the people but also steadily consolidating the social foundation for the organization's development. In the face of common challenges such as terrorism, extremism and transnational crime, member states have strengthened law enforcement and security cooperation, collaborating to safeguard long-term stability and peace in the region.The SCO's development is not a "solo act" by a few countries, but rather a "grand chorus" in which all member states participate and benefit together. This open, inclusive and mutually beneficial development model has won the recognition of an increasing number of countries and has enabled the SCO to continually radiate new vitality and dynamism.If the SCO is likened to a high-speed train, then the Shanghai Spirit is the powerful engine driving it forward. Every member state aboard this train acts not only as a fellow traveler but also a co-builder. They unlock growth potential through connectivity, sharing the dividends of progress via practical cooperation. Steadier and faster with every mile it travels, this "train" carries the shared aspirations of regional nations for peace, stability and prosperity.In contrast, certain countries around the world remain mired in Cold War thinking and the logic of hegemony. They are keen on dividing the world into blocs and creating divisions, prioritizing the maintenance of their hegemonic status, the scramble for resources and the pursuit of dominance over international cooperation. This approach - which seeks to shift burdens onto neighbors and engages in zero-sum competition - not only exacerbates divisions within the international community but also constantly depletes their own development resources. While the world is accelerating toward a new phase of win-win cooperation, these countries remain stuck on the platform, endlessly squabbling over hegemony, resources and dominance - ultimately missing the train of progress.At present, what the international community needs is not an escalation of confrontation, but deeper cooperation; not the artificial creation of divisions, but a joint response to challenges. The SCO's continuous growth and development demonstrate that adhering to multilateralism, open cooperation and shared development is the correct path that aligns with the trends of the times and serves the common interests of all peoples.Looking ahead to the upcoming the SCO Bishkek Summit, we are confident that all member states will take the consensus reached at the SCO Tianjin Summit as an important guide, continue to uphold the Shanghai Spirit, steadily deepen practical cooperation across all fields and work together to advance the building of a closer SCO community with a shared future, thereby contributing more strength to promoting regional peace and stability, advancing global multipolarity, and democratizing international relations.The author is deputy director of the Institute of European Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn