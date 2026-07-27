Could US tariffs accelerate rise of emerging-market trade beyond America’s economy?

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

The US recently imposed tariffs ranging from 10 percent to 12.5 percent on goods from 60 countries and regions, using alleged "forced labor" concerns as a pretext. The tariffs apply to Washington's major trading partners, including a number of emerging economies that are deeply embedded in global supply chains. Beyond their immediate impact on trade flows, the measures could influence how companies organize their supply chains, adding another layer of uncertainty to an already complex trading environment.The latest US tariffs make clear that, despite the use of alleged "forced labor" concerns as a pretext, Washington is continuing to pursue a protectionist approach that raises barriers to imports. For decades, the US consumer market has been an important source of demand for goods from around the world. But that role is now being weakened as trade restrictions make it harder for global suppliers to reach American consumers and increase uncertainty across supply chains.Some labor-intensive exports from emerging industrial economies may face headwinds, particularly in sectors where margins are already narrow. But the bigger picture is more complicated. Many of these economies are not simply export-oriented participants in global trade; they are also developing into increasingly important sources of demand.As industrial capacity expands and incomes rise, they are creating stronger demand for intermediate goods, production equipment and consumer products of their own. Their growing role in global trade is therefore reflected not only in their ability to supply overseas markets, but also in their capacity to generate new sources of demand within an increasingly interconnected global economy.Recent research suggests that global import growth has been supported by resilient demand in emerging markets and developing economies. This trend is creating new opportunities for deeper trade links among emerging economies.In March, the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said that trade among developing countries has expanded dramatically, growing from about $500 billion in 1995 to $6.8 trillion in 2025 and accounting for more than one-quarter of global trade. If this trend continues, stronger trade links among developing economies could provide additional support in a more protectionist global trade environment, while creating new opportunities for these markets to deepen economic ties with one another.History suggests that waves of trade protectionism often accelerate adjustments in global supply chains. As tariffs and other barriers raise costs for emerging markets, they also create stronger incentives to explore new trade opportunities. Market forces tend to redirect trade and investment toward areas where demand is expanding and new opportunities are emerging. Today, deeper links among emerging markets represent one such channel.Amid rising trade protectionism, emerging economies that are still building their industrial and consumer bases have greater incentives to deepen economic links with one another. Reducing trade barriers, expanding market access and strengthening regional supply chains could help connect domestic growth opportunities into a larger and more integrated market among developing economies.This does not mean that emerging economies will turn away from the US market. On the contrary, many labor-intensive products from developing economies remain difficult to replace in the American market, as established supply chains and cost advantages cannot be easily replicated. These exports are therefore likely to prove resilient, with part of the tariff burden potentially passed on to US consumers.While the US economy is likely to remain an important source of global demand in the near term, a restrictive trade approach could gradually weaken its ties with the growth opportunities emerging across developing economies. By raising barriers to its own market, the US risks isolating itself from some of the new sources of demand in the global economy.From this perspective, broadening trade links beyond the US market is not only a practical response to rising protectionism, but also part of a broader adjustment toward a more diversified global trading system. The path will not be without challenges, but deeper economic links among emerging markets provide a pragmatic path for expanding trade opportunities in an increasingly uncertain global environment.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn