Chinese authorities issue joint notice banning the sale of decommissioned and retired military equipment

Bullets being centrally destroyed File Photo: VCG

Six Chinese government departments have jointly issued a notice banning the sale of decommissioned and retired military equipment to prevent their unauthorized circulation, the State Administration for Market Regulation announced on Tuesday.The six departments are the Logistics Support Department of the Central Military Commission (CMC), the Equipment Development Department of the CMC, the Politics and Law Commission of the CMC, the Ministry of Public Security, the State Administration for Market Regulation, and the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence on July 23.According to the notice, some vendors have in recent years openly sold products involving decommissioned People's Liberation Army (PLA) equipment through both online and offline channels, resulting in adverse social impacts and posing potential risks.Decommissioned PLA equipment refers to all types of equipment, ammunition, devices, as well as related components and materials that have been officially withdrawn from service with military approval and designated for disposal as scrap.The notice said the measure was aimed to protect national and military interests, safeguard the image of the PLA, and eliminate risks to public safety and military secrets.The ban does not apply to decommissioned equipment components listed on the official public sales catalog issued by China Rongtong Asset Management Group Corporation Limited and other equipment specifically approved by the military for sale.The notice also bans any organization or individual who manufactures, modifies, or uses components dismantled from decommissioned military equipment to assemble or reassemble imitation military equipment that is likely to be perceived by the public as genuine military equipment. The sale of such imitation equipment is also strictly prohibited.The notice bans all commercial marketing and promotional activities involving decommissioned military equipment or imitation equipment.Relevant government departments are required to strengthen coordination with one another and strengthen routine supervision and inspections of the market sales and commercial marketing activities of any kind involving decommissioned and retired military equipment, according to the notice.Those who endanger public safety, compromise military secrets, or breach relevant laws and regulations will be subject to serious punishment in accordance with the law. Criminal responsibility will be pursued in accordance with the law where criminal offenses are involved, the notice added.Global Times