Thai tourism authority ‘expresses regret’ as controversies keep spiraling over incident where Chinese national was treated violently at Bangkok event

A staff member grabs a Chinese fan by the neck and throws her to the ground with other staff surrounding at a fan meeting event on July 25, 2026 during the International Novel Festival 2026. Photo: Screenshot from social media

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) on Tuesday issued a statement addressing recent public concerns after a Chinese female fan was allegedly subjected to violent treatment by an employee of Thai entertainment company GMMTV, saying that it understands the impacts on fans from both countries and event host, and expressed regret over the situation.The TAT also vowed to enhance communication with partners and event hosts, push relevant parties to enhance on-site management and services, improve emergency prevention and handling to minimize risks of reoccurrence of similar incident.The incident started from Saturday when a Chinese fan was, in video clips circulating online, body slammed by a staff member in black while being surrounded by other personnel during a fan meeting event held by GMMTV in Bangkok.Amid calls for apology from Chinese fans, the company on Sunday released official statements, admitting the staff used "excessive force" beyond necessity and expressed "regret" over the incident. The company also claimed it has suspended the "outsourced" employee from post.However, the statement failed to appease outrage from many Chinese fans who urged the company to formally apologize rather than express regret. The incident has also spread beyond fan groups and prompted many Chinese netizens to express concern over the safety and rights of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand.Chinese embassy in Thailand on Monday also addressed the incident, saying it had noticed the company statement and urged relevant parties to promptly ascertain the truth of the incident and properly handle the matter. The embassy also vowed to provide assistance within its duty and protect lawful rights of the Chinese national.Hours after the TAT issued the statement on Tuesday, the GMM posted another statement regarding the incident, claiming that the two parties involved had reached a settlement, withdrawn their previous criminal complaint, and would no longer pursue any legal action against the other. In its first statement, the company claimed it had not filed lawsuit against the person involved.GMMTV also claimed the event participant has voluntarily deleted posts and related content about the incident from her personal social media platforms.It also said the company had lifted the suspension of duty of the employee after the settlement was reached, the statement said.