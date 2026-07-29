China willing to maintain communication with Russia on permanent visa-free arrangement discussions: FM spokesperson

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

"Since the China-Russia mutual visa exemption arrangement was reached, it has played a positive role in facilitating personnel exchanges between the two countries and promoting people-to-people and cultural exchanges," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday at a regular press conference when asked about Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Rudenko Andrey Yurevich's previous statement that Russia and China were discussing the establishment of a permanent visa-free system for citizens of the two countries.China is willing to maintain communication with the Russian side, Mao said.Global Times