SOURCE / ECONOMY
Regional sovereignty and shipping safety must be respected and safeguarded: Chinese FM on reported tanker safety talks between China and Yemen’s Houthis
By Global Times Published: Jul 29, 2026 04:08 PM
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning


FM spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday that China is closely following developments in the Red Sea. China believes that the sovereignty and security of all countries in the region should be respected, and that the safety and smooth flow of international shipping lanes should be jointly safeguarded.

The spokesperson's remarks were made during a Foreign Ministry press conference on Wednesday. A reporter noted that sources had told Reuters that China had asked the Houthis to guarantee the safe passage of Chinese oil tankers through the southern Red Sea. One source said Chinese officials had communicated with the Houthis separately about each vessel, and that the arrangements had also been conveyed to Iran. The reporter asked whether China could confirm the reports, whether all vessels for which China had requested safe passage had been allowed to transit safely, and whether further details could be provided.

China calls on relevant parties to continue resolving differences and disputes properly through dialogue and consultation and to help de-escalate the situation in the Red Sea, Mao added.

Global Times  

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