CIIS unveils annual diplomatic blue book, lays out China’s outlook on volatile global geopolitical landscape

The launch event of the 2025/2026 edition of the CIIS (China Institute of International Studies) Blue Book on International Situation and China's Foreign Affairs in Beijing on July 29, 2026. Photo: Li Meng/GT

The 2025/2026 edition of the CIIS (China Institute of International Studies) Blue Book on International Situation and China's Foreign Affairs was unveiled in Beijing on Wednesday at a launch event jointly hosted by CIIS and World Affairs Press.The event brought together diplomats, officials, scholars, and media representatives who underscored the importance of understanding international dynamics from a Chinese perspective to promote global dialogue amid complex global changes and rising instability.The book consists of two parts. The first examines China's relations with the world, focusing on an analysis of emerging trends including the international strategic landscape, regional and country-specific situations, the global economy, international security, and global governance. Centered on the new achievements and endeavors of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, the second part elaborates on China's foreign policies and recent progress in China's foreign relations with other countries.The blue book points out that in 2025, amid profound changes unseen in a century, new and old contradictions intensified. Local wars and conflicts flared up one after another. Unilateralism, hegemonic acts, bullying and high-handed behavior have wrought severe harm. Peace and development face severe tests, the international order has sustained unprecedented disruptions, and the world is confronted with a tangible risk of sliding back to the law of the jungle.It noted that against the volatile global backdrop of 2025, guided by head-of-state diplomacy, China has maintained a clear understanding of major trends, upheld justice and followed what it considers the right path. It commits to dialogue over confrontation and partnerships instead of alliances. In addition, China works to foster a framework of major-country relations featuring peaceful coexistence, general stability and balanced development. It also boosts solidarity and cooperation with other developing countries, actively advances the reform and improvement of the global governance system, and vigorously promotes open global cooperation.The blue book is an annual CIIS publication designed to analyze the international landscape from a Chinese perspective, helping domestic readers better understand the world while providing the international community a clearer understanding of China's foreign policy.The Chinese edition of the blue book was first published in 2006, followed by the English and Chinese edition since 2009.

Participants at the launch event of the 2025/2026 edition of the CIIS (China Institute of International Studies) Blue Book on International Situation and China's Foreign Affairs in Beijing on July 29, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of CIIS

Chen Bo, president of CIIS, said at the launch event on Wednesday that amid intertwined global volatility and transformations, China's steady development continues to provide stability to the world.Chen noted that, committed to equality, openness and win-win cooperation, China's foreign policy aims to deepen partnerships worldwide. It also seeks to work with all parties to reform and improve the global governance system. In addition, China consistently advocates dialogue and consultation to achieve peaceful settlements of international disputes.In his speech delivered at the launch event, Selçuk Ünal, Turkey's ambassador to China, said that the global system is living through a "more complex and multiple-crises era.""Recent experiences have clearly demonstrated that, regardless of how powerful or large they may be, no country can tackle these challenges alone. Humanity as a whole can overcome global issues only through cooperation and dialogue," he noted.Nigerian ambassador to China Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, told the Global Times at the event on Wednesday that the world is confronted with multiple challenges including security risks, climate change and poverty. China actively focuses on development issues of common concern to all countries, ranging from food security, technological innovation to industrialization and manufacturing.He spoke highly of China's remarkable achievements in poverty alleviation and recognized China's vital role in international affairs. Furthermore, the ambassador stressed that China has delivered robust support for the development of the African continent.