Wang to attend UN Summit of Future, general debate of UNGA

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the general debate of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on September 24, 2022. File photo

Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the UN Summit of the Future and the general debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly as the special representative of President Xi Jinping from September 22 to 28, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.Wang will comprehensively elaborate on China's policy positions regarding the current international situation, global governance, and major international and regional issues, and further introduce significant concepts such as the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian.During that week, Wang will attend events hosted by China, including events to promote the Global Development Initiative and enhance international cooperation on AI, and multilateral events including the Security Council High Level Open Debate, the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting and the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, Lin told a routine press conference on Thursday.Wang will also meet with the UN Secretary-General, the President of the 79th session of the General Assembly, and foreign ministers or heads of delegation of relevant countries, Lin said.The Summit of the Future and the 79th session of the UN General Assembly will provide important opportunities for the international community to build up political consensus, enhance solidarity and collaboration, and jointly respond to challenges, Lin said.Expressing China's views at the UN summit aims to introduce more positive and constructive elements into the current global landscape, fostering a shift toward a more positive and collaborative direction, said Shen Yi, a professor on international relations at Fudan University.This represents a notable endeavor by China aimed at promoting constructive changes within the international order and catalyzing positive shifts within the global community, Shen said.This also highlights China's commitment to justice and order, which is rooted not in self-interest, but in a vision of a human community with a shared future, Shen said, adding that this embodies a sense of mission and responsibility to advocate for the transformation of the international order and to contribute positively from China's perspective.Experts noted that driving changes in the international order is not a task that China can accomplish alone, and necessitates constructive and proactive engagement from other key players in the international community.