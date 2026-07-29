Indonesian’s rhythms find harmony on Beijing’s stage

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in China stages a concert "A Musical Tapestry of the Archipelago" in Beijing on July 24, 2026. Photo: Dong Feng/GT

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in China staged an orchestral concert performance in Beijing on July 24, titled "A Musical Tapestry of the Archipelago." The Trinity Youth Symphony Orchestra (TRUST), a non-profit Jakarta-based youth community orchestra, played the Chinese household melody "Mo Li Hua," or Jasmine flower, among nine other pieces.

Vice Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to China, Dr. Irene M. Han gives welcome remarks at the concert in Beijing on July 24, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in China

Vice Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to China, Dr. Irene M. Han said in her welcome remarks that through music, the concert is aimed to bring a small piece of Indonesian traditional and contemporary culture to Beijing.Han said that Indonesia, a vast archipelagic nation with thousands of islands, diverse ethnic groups, languages, unique natural landscapes and a rich spice trade heritage, embodies seamless integration of ancient traditions and modern development, where old and new coexist harmoniously. The orchestra performance aims to bring authentic Indonesian culture to the Chinese audience through music.Han said that Indonesia and China share over seven decades of close ties built on shared experiences, mutual support, and a common pursuit of peace and prosperity.The vice ambassador said that during her past seven months in China, she has often found herself reflecting on a beautiful Chinese wisdom: hé ér bù tóng, or harmony without uniformity.Han used an orchestra as a vivid metaphor: every musical instrument retains its unique sound and does not compete to become another, yet their combined tones create beautiful, unparalleled music. This principle applies to individuals collaborating for collective goals, and more importantly, to the relations between Indonesia and China.While in Indonesia, there is a national motto, "Bhinneka Tunggal Ika," which means "Unity in Diversity," said Han.Han also learns about Chinese culture through music. Take "The Descendants of Dragon," a Chinese song written by Hou Dejian, for instance. Han finds this song depicts the identity, strength, and unity of the people of China, who will never forget their roots."From this song, I learn about the spirit, preservation, and the love for their nation. This identity makes who they are today," she explained.Music transcends language barriers. "Music asks for no translation. It makes no argument. Yet somehow, it leaves us understanding one another a little better," said Han.TRUST, was awarded as Exemplary Orchestra at the International Youth Orchestra Art Week 2026 in Beijing in mid-July.Han assumed her role by the end of January, and she told the Global Times that over the past months she has explored at least 16 cities. However, she finds it impossible to single out a favorite Chinese city. Each place offered unique experiences and deepened her understanding of the country.The diplomat shared impressive points for her of several cities with Global Times: in Xi'an, the capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province with profound Qin Dynasty (221BC-206BC) history, the Terracotta Warriors and Mount Huashan, one of China's five most famous scenic mountains.Her love of Mount Huashan is also attributed to her love of Jin Yong (Louis Cha Leung-yung's pen name), the grandmaster of martial arts novels. After reading Legends of the Condor Heroes and Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils, in which Huashan she imagined her own possible role in the kung fu warriors' meeting - Mount Huashan Sword Duel.In Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Han was unsurprisingly impressed by giant pandas; in Changsha, capital of Central China's Hunan Province, she finds the city a hub for green energy enterprises; in Shanghai, China's finance hub, she has observed striking contrast between old and new architecture on the Bund.Talking about Chinese cuisine, Han, a noodle enthusiast, favorites - biangbiang noodles in Xi'an and iconic dandan noodles in Chengdu.For Indonesian travelers, Han highly recommends must-see sites: the Palace Museum, National Museum of China, the Great Wall in Beijing, and the Terracotta Warriors in Xi'an. "These landmarks are more than tourist spots - they embody the story of one of the world's oldest continuous civilizations," she said.