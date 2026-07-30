SOURCE / ECONOMY
China’s independently-developed world’s largest-diameter high-speed rail shield machine successfully underpasses the Yangtze River
By Global Times Published: Jul 30, 2026 11:42 AM
An interior view of the

An interior view of the "Linghang" large diameter shield tunneling machine is seen at the construction site of the Chongming-Taicang tunnel, part of the Shanghai-Chongqing-Chengdu High-Speed Railway, under the Yangtze River, on December 16, 2025. Photo: Xinhua News Agency


China’s independently-developed world’s largest-diameter high-speed rail shield machine, the “Linghang” (Navigator) for the Chongtai Yangtze River Tunnel — which connects Shanghai’s Chongming district with Taicang, East China’s Jiangsu Province –has successfully underpassed the Yangtze River. The breakthrough marks the completion of the under-river section of the Chongtai Yangtze River Tunnel, according to a report by the Xinhua News Agency on Thursday.

This high-speed rail shield machine, resembling a steel dragon, completed a single-headed excavation of 11.325 kilometers, setting a global record for the longest continuous under-rivercrossing by a 15-meter-class large-diameter shield machine, according to a report by news portal thepaper.cn on Thursday. 

Once the Chongtai Yangtze River Tunnel is completed and put into operation, it will end the history of Chongming Island, China’s third-largest island, being without high-speed rail access. Also, it will enable high-speed trains to cross the Yangtze River without decelerating, significantly enhancing the capacity of the river-crossing corridor. And it will also take only 17 minutesfor a high-speed train journey from Chongming via Taicang to Shanghai Baoshan Station, according to media reports.

The Chongtai Yangtze River Tunnel is a key section of the Shanghai-Chongqing-Chengdu High-Speed Railway, and its construction holds great significance for promoting the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta and improving China’s high-speed rail network, according to a post on China Railway.

Global Times
RELATED ARTICLES
New sea-rail intermodal railway boosts logistics efficiency at Xiamen port

Chinese short track team opens search for head coach after Olympic disappointment

China has launched open recruitment for the next head coach of its national short track speed skating team ...

Climate Gambit: Chinese research team reveals exclusively to GT how a swarm of drones can give a typhoon three-dimensional CT scan

Why would anyone willingly fly a swarm of drones straight into a howling typhoon? And what could such ...