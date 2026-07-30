CHINA / MILITARY
China's military will resolutely counter any infringement and provocation over Huangyan Dao: defense ministry
By Global Times Published: Jul 30, 2026 04:51 PM
Jiang Bin

Jiang Bin

When asked to comment on the recent repeated intrusions by Philippine government vessels into the waters under China's jurisdiction around Huangyan Dao, where the China Coast Guard lawfully expelled them, as well as the so-called "joint patrols" conducted by the Philippines, the US and Japan in the relevant waters, Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said on Thursday that defense and security cooperation among relevant countries should not target any third party or undermine regional peace and stability.

Jiang said that Huangyan Dao is China's inherent territory. The territorial scope of the Philippines is defined by a series of international treaties, and Huangyan Dao lies outside that scope. No matter what provocations the Philippine side engages in or whom it seeks to rally in support, these objective facts cannot be changed, its illegal attempts will not succeed.

The Chinese military remains on high alert and will take resolute countermeasures against any acts of infringement and provocation. It will safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests with concrete actions, while upholding peace and stability in the South China Sea, the spokesperson said.

Global Times 


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