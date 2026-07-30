CHINA / SOCIETY
PLA ready for combat at all times, to resolutely thwart ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist attempts: MND on island buildings replicas for training report
By Global Times Published: Jul 30, 2026 10:43 PM
Jiang Bin Photo: China's Ministry of National Defense

Jiang Bin Photo: China's Ministry of National Defense


The PLA has always adhered to combat-oriented training, honing its capabilities to defeat adversaries and win battles. It remains ready for combat at all times and is prepared to fight whenever called upon, Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said on Thursday in response to a question about foreign media reports claim that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has built life-size replicas of major government buildings of the island of Taiwan at a remote training ground, allowing troops to conduct drills under highly realistic conditions, with the scale and specificity of such exercises being unprecedented.

The PLA will resolutely thwart any separatist attempts for "Taiwan independence" and firmly safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Jiang said. 

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