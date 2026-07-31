Chinese FM comments on report of Tesla preparing for a separation of China business

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

"I'm not aware of the specific situation you mentioned. As a matter of principle, we consistently oppose overstretching the concept of national security and discriminatory actions targeting China," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday, in response to a question over media reports claiming that Tesla is preparing for a separation of its China business ahead of a potential merger with SpaceX.Tesla executives have been told to prepare for a separation of its China business ahead of a potential merger with SpaceX, the Wall Street Journal reported on ‌Thursday, citing a person familiar with the talks.Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk has refuted the media reports as "fake news."